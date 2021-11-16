Adele helps fan pull off grand proposal on stage at concert special

Adele helped fan Quentin Brunson propose to girlfriend Ashleigh Mann on stage during 'Adele One Night Only'

Adele’s latest may be a divorce album, but the singer proved that she’s still a romantic by helping a fan stage a grand proposal during her televised concert special on Sunday, reported CNN.

Halfway through a secret live concert at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles for her Adele One Night Only special, the Easy on Me singer brought local fan Quentin Brunson on stage with his soon-to-be fiancé Ashleigh Mann, who had noise-cancelling headphones and a blindfold on.

With A-Listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and Lizzo in the audience watching, Quentin went down on one knee to pop the question right there in the middle of the stage!

Watch:

Adele then reappeared to belt out a cover of Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love as the couple entered a new, special phase in their lives.

Quentin and Ashleigh, who have been together for about seven years, also got to enjoy the rest of the show from the front row!

The proposal was made possible after Quentin sent in a one-minute video explaining why he deserved the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Adele One Night Only, which featured Adele performing some old hits and new songs in addition to an exclusive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, proved to be a rating hit for CBS on Sunday night, pulling in a stellar 9.92 million viewers.