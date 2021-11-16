Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ postponed, reports

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's fans are heartbroken to come across the reports of their much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha getting postponed for the third time.
The reports are making round on internet stating that the film failed to meet the deadline as a lot of its post-production is pending.
Bollywood Hungama recently revealed that a source told the outlet, “It's a film made on a big canvas and requires at least six months of post-production work.”
“Aamir and the makers don't want to compromise on the quality of the film and hence have collectively decided to postpone it again by 2-3 months to make it as envisioned. A new release date, however, is not locked yet,” stated the publication.
The film was initially decided to hit theatres on Christmas 2020 but it was pushed back a year and was slated for February.
However, now the reports are hinting that the film’s launch will be postponed once again.
The film which is a remake of Tom Hankins’ 1994 classic, Forrest Gump, also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.
