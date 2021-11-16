Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra issue clarifications of 'no involvement' in illegal activities

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra issue clarifications of not being involved in any illegal activity

Shilpa Shetty cleared the air on an FIR filed against her and her husband Raj Kundra, in an alleged cheating case.



Shilpa took to her social media handle and denied all the claims saying, “Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name! Shocked!! To set the record straight, SFL Fitness, a venture run by Kashiff Khan."

]"He had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL Fitness Gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him and he was signatory in banking and day-to-day affairs. We are not aware of any of his transactions not have we received a single rupee from him for the same. All franchisee's dealt directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan (sic).”

It concluded with the words, “I have worked very hard over the last 28 years and it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely to get eyeballs. My rights as a law-abiding proud citizen in India should be protected. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra”.

The Hungama 2 star expressed disappointment over her name and reputation being tarnished with false accusations.

For the unversed, the complaint had been lodged by Nitin Barai, a businessman by profession, who had been forced to invest a whopping of 1.51 crore.

Nitin was deceived in return when Shilpa and Raj did not fulfil the promises they made to him, and when he sought his money back, he was threatened.