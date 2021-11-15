Take a look at Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding snaps

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa finally tied the knot and shared photos from their gorgeous ceremony on social media.
Sharing photos from their private Chandigarh ceremony, the couple wowed fans with their regal look.
Patralekhaa decided to opted for a traditional red saree with a red dupatta as a veil which sported a message written in Bengali along the border.
Meanwhile, Rajkummar opted for a white sherwani with a pearl chain.
“Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond @patralekhaa (sic),” Rajkummar Rao captioned the photo.
Take a look:
Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt’s film, 'Prithviraj' is garnering a massive response with its newly-launched trailer
The Queen's schedule is expected to go through some major changes as she recently suffered a sprained back
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exposed the palace in their interview with Oprah Winfrey
John Stainton has opened up about Irwin's eerie ‘farewell’ speech weeks prior to his death
'I noticed how much I trusted my trainer’s presence,' reveals Adele
'Happy birthday to you my baby!' wishes Kourntey Kardashian