Kourtney Kardashian pens loved-up birthday note for 'favorite everything' Travis Barker

American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is all-praises for fiancé Travis Barker on his birthday.
Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the 42-year-old shares a series of mushy photos with the Blink-182 drummer as she confessed her love to the birthday boy.
"I f**king[expletive] love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!" captioned Kourtney alongside the post.
Responding to the Poosh founder's love note, Travis commented: "You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU."
Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October. The duo is expected to tie the knot this year.
