‘White lies’: Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar says former GB judge sought extension

Former chief justice Saqib Nisar. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the startling revelations made by Gilgit-Baltistan apex court ex-chief justice Rana Shamim, former chief justice Saqib Nisar said the claims are "contrary to the facts" and “white lies”.



In a notarized affidavit, former GB chief justice has stated that he had been witness to then CJP Saqib Nisar’s direction to a high court judge not to release Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before the 2018 general elections.

“Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must remain in jail until the general elections are over. On assurances from the other side, he (Saqib Nisar) became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea,” read the affidavit.

In response to the claims made by the former GB judge, Nisar levelled allegations against Rana Shamim, accusing him of asking for an extension as the chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan. Nisar added that he had denied him the extension.

"At one point in time, Rana Shamim also complained to me about not getting the extension," he said.

"It is not wise to respond to every lie," he added.

According to the document, Shamim’s statement was given under oath before the Oath Commissioner on November 10, 2021. The affidavit, duly notarized, contains the signature of the ex-CJ of Gilgit Baltistan as well as an image of his NIC card. The notary public stamped the affidavit and recorded that it was “sworn under oath Before me” on Nov 10, 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were convicted by an accountability court in a graft case before the July 25, 2018 general elections. Their lawyers had moved court for suspension of the conviction but the case after initial hearings was postponed till last week of July.

‘I stand by my affidavit’

Endorsing all the contents of The News’ story, Rana Muhammad Shamim said that he still stood by his affidavit.

Reacting to Saqib Nisar’s statement, Shamim told Geo News that the apex courts of Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK did not come under the control of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, adding that as per the constitution, Saqib Nisar did not have the authority to extend the tenure of his service.

The prime minister has the authority to extend the service of CJ in Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK, he clarified. Responding to a question, Shamim said that he did not want to reveal that when and to whom he had submitted his affidavit.

He maintained that whatever the realties he knew, he brought forth it before the nation.

‘Allah has His own way of revealing the truth’

Meanwhile, commenting on the report, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said that "Allah has His own way of revealing the truth."

Taking to Twitter, Shahbaz Sharif said, "Explosive news story by Ansar Abbasi peels off a thick layer of a grand scheme employed to target Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. "

"It’s yet another vindication of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam in the court of public opinion. Alhumdulillah!" he added.

‘Some people are running campaigns to prove Nawaz Sharif innocent’

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry reacted to the report, describing it as a "shocking" one.

He regretted how some people are "running campaigns to prove Nawaz Sharif innocent", adding that it was hard to believe how a judge would issue such sensitive instructions in front of another person, while having tea.

"And even the prime minister is not an ordinary man' he is the prime minister," tweeted Chaudhry.

Without naming anyone, he directed people to refrain from "making up silly stories and conspiracy theories". He questioned how the former prime minister was able to buy the Avenfield Apartments flat.

"Maryam said, 'I don't have any property neither in London nor in Pakistan. Now, property worth billions of rupees has come to light. How did that happen?" he tweeted.