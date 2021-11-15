‘Matrix’ promotions: Priyanka Chopra, Jason Momoa spotted at a bar in London

Globally famed star Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is currently busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood film, The Matrix: Resurrection in UK. Amid her busy schedule, the diva was recently spotted at a bar in London on Saturday night, where actor Jason Momoa was also present.

Fans were left curious as the report surfaced online however, their presence at the same place on November 13 was a mere coincidence.

The White Tiger actress, who looked pretty ready for the winter, was pictured leaving the Chiltern Firehouse, reported Daily Mail.

She donned a casual outfit, featuring a plain black shirt and a same-coloured blazer. Adding a bit of twist in her style, the Bollywood desi girl paired her outfit with a grey checked pants and basic black boots while her hairs fell perfectly around her shoulder.

Meanwhile, the Aquaman star was also seen at the same venue, wearing crème shirt and trouser as he goofed around with his pal.

On the work front, PeeCee will be seen in the upcoming Hollywood series Citadel. Meanwhile, Momoa, who was recently seen in Dune, will be reprising his role as Aquaman in the sequel of the standalone superhero film.