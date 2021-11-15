Britney Spears' former conservator reacts to pop icon's freedom

Spears' personal and estate conservator Jodi Montgomery said she wishes nothing but happiness to the singer

Britney Spears breathed a sigh of relief after court ordered for the conservatorship to be terminated last week.



Reacting to the historic decision, Spears' personal and estate conservator Jodi Montgomery said she wishes nothing but happiness to the singer.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Jodi’s team said: "Throughout the conservatorship, Ms. Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Ms. Spears and it has always been her goal to give Ms. Spears a path towards the termination of her conservatorship.

"That day is now here. Ms. Montgomery is happy to continue working for Ms. Spears and assisting Ms. Spears in her freedom, independence, growth, wellness, and happiness outside of the conservatorship."

Earlier in July, an insider close to Britney spoke to the outlet and revealed that Spears was "happy" with what Montgomery was doing regards to her conservatorship.

"Britney is doing well. She is excited to see how everything is moving forward. She is happy that Jodi is pushing back against Jamie's claims. She feels like Jodi is very supportive" the source said at the time.