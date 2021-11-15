BTS outshines others at 2021 MTV EMAs, winning most awards than any artist

South Korean band, BTS, outshined the rest artists at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, (EMAs) as it bagged the most number of trophies.

The prestigious annual event took place in Budapest, Hungary on November 14 where many big stars of music industry were spotted.

The seven-member-band however shined the brightest of them all as it grabbed four awards at the event, only followed by Ed Sheeran who was awarded with two honours.

The world-famous boy band won Best K-pop, Biggest Fans, Best Group and Best Pop act of the year awards.

The group not only won over its fellow Korean artists but also left behind many famed international artists including Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers and Little Mix.

Meanwhile, a new K-pop girl group Aespa also managed to win big at EMAs as it bagged the award for Best Korean Act category.