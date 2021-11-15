Bindi, Robert Irwin honour late dad on Steve Irwin Day

Bindi and Robert marked November 15, International Steve Irwin Day, with touching tributes to their father

November 15 marks International Steve Irwin Day and the wildlife expert’s children Bindi and Robert Irwin made sure to mark the occasion with heartfelt tributes to their late father.

The Irwin siblings took to their personal Instagram handles on Sunday to mark the occasion with touching messages for their father, who passed away in 2006 at the age of 44 after a stingray attacked him.

23-year-old Bindi, who welcomed her first child Grace Warrior seven months ago, shared an adorable ocean-side photo of herself with her dad, captioning it, “Your legacy will live on forever. I love you for even longer.”





Robert, 17, also turned to the photo-sharing app with a picture of himself, Bindi, and dad Steve. “Thinking a lot about my Dad today and the impact that he made on our planet, inspiring an entire generation,” he penned.

“I also think about what a truly amazing dad he was. Through a lifetime captured on camera and stories from my family and those who knew him best, I'm able to remember the special times with dad.”





He went on to add, "I still look up to him every day and while I miss him so much, it means the world to me and my family that each year we can have a day for the world to celebrate what he stood for.”

Both Bindi and Robert have followed their father’s footsteps with careers in wildlife conservation and photography.



