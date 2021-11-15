9-year-old Astroworld victim dies, death toll rises to 10

Astroworld festival death toll rose to 10 as a nine-year-old boy, Ezra Blount, who was injured in a deadly crowd surge on November 5, passed away on Sunday.

He was trampled on at Travis Scott starrer show which severely injured his heart, lungs and brain.

Blount was shifted to a local hospital in Houston where he was put on life support.

Mayor Sylvester Turner took to twitter to confirm the news of the 10th victim to die from the injuries related to infamous event.

Turner stated, “I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening."

"Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come,” the tweet read.

“May God give them strength,” he added.

The bereaved family’s attorney, Ben Crump, said in a statement, “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son.”

“This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking,” quoted People.

We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer," he added.