Queen Elizabeth sprains back, fails to attend Remembrance Day ceremony

Queen Elizabeth will take further time off from her public duties.

As per Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back and is 'deeply disappointed' by her situation.

The 95-year-old also missed the solemn Remembrance Day ceremony in London on Sunday.

In a short message, Buckingham Palace announced early on Sunday, "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

The Queen, who had otherwise been advised by the medics to rest, will apparently need to extend her break. She is "deeply disappointed," as she regards the moving ceremony as "one of the most significant engagements of the year," as per another royal source.