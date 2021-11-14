Queen’s Household Cavalry faints in between Remembrance Sunday ceremony

In an unfortunate event, one of the Queen’s Household Cavalry fainted on the ground near the Cenotaph amid Sunday’s Remembrance ceremony.
In the photo that emerged, the female member of the army regiment could be seen positioned face down against the tarmac.
Wearing a long black coat with red trim, her silver helmet seemingly rolled off her head.
While the crowd looked onwards helplessly, a fellow guard stepped in to check on the colleague while the rest of the regiment carried on with the ceremony.
It is pertinent to mention that the Queen was not present at the event as she pulled out the last minute due to spraining her back.
