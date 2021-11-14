Bella Hadid drops jaws in skimpy outfit during a beach trip

Bella Hadid left fans in awe as she rocked animal print string bikini during a beach trip in Miami this week.
The 25-year-old supermodel seemingly challenged her model pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber with her incredible fit figure, showing off her toned body enjoying a beach day.
In another snap, Gigi Hadid sister can be seen taking a dip in the water. She, according to some eyewitnesses, was accompanied by her boyfriend, Marc Kalman.
Kalman and Hadid were first linked to each other in June. The couple reportedly met through friends.
The Vogue cover girl accessorized her look with sunglasses and a red cowboy hat, looking stunning in ye-catching swimsuit.
Bella Hadid was spotted getting cozy with her boyfriend during the beach day. She gave fans major fitness envy with her chic appearance as her millions of followers began to applaud the fashionista for her fit physique.
