Bella Hadid drops jaws in skimpy outfit during a beach trip

Sunday November 14, 2021
Entertainment

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid sizzles in animal print bikini with sunglasses and red cowboy hat

By Web Desk
November 14, 2021
Bella Hadid left fans in awe as she rocked animal print string bikini during a beach trip in Miami this week.

The  25-year-old  supermodel seemingly challenged her model pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber with her incredible fit figure, showing off her toned body  enjoying a beach day.

In another snap, Gigi Hadid sister can be seen taking a dip in the water. She, according to some eyewitnesses,  was accompanied by her boyfriend, Marc Kalman. 

Kalman and Hadid were first linked to each other in June. The couple reportedly met through friends.

The Vogue cover girl accessorized her look with sunglasses and a red cowboy hat, looking  stunning in ye-catching swimsuit.

Bella Hadid was spotted getting cozy  with her boyfriend during the beach day. She  gave fans major fitness envy  with her chic appearance as her millions of followers began to  applaud the fashionista for  her fit physique.