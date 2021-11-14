 
Sunday November 14, 2021
Entertainment

Travis Scott hit with over 100 lawsuits following Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival saw a major crush which left nine dead with 300 injured

By Web Desk
November 14, 2021
Travis Scott is facing a major legal battle after being slapped with more than 100 lawsuits by families of those dead and injured in his Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Nine people died along with 300 injured, which includes a nine-year-old boy in a coma, when thousands of the 50,000 attending rushed to the stage which saw victims being crushed and trampled for over 40 minutes all while Travis performed.

As a consequence, the rapper and event producer Live Nation, saw 108 lawsuits before Harris County District’s closing on Friday.

The lawsuits not only target the above-mentioned parties, but also Drake, who made an on-stage appearance with Travis amid the mayhem. 