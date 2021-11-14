Kartik Aaryan’s roadside foodscape goes viral on Internet, watch video

Kartik Aaryan caught his fans’ attention as he pulled over his Lamborghini to munch on street food from a roadside van.
The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was featured in a weekend special episode of Salman Khan starrer show, Bigg Boss 15, to promote his upcoming film, Dhamaka.
On his way back to home, the Bollywood heartthrob switched to his common man mode as he enjoyed Chinese cuisine from a van.
The viral video shows his car parked by the food truck as the actor, wearing same clothes from the set, and his friend enjoyed street food.
Not only this, Aaryan is then seen taking a bite from his friend’s plate, saying, “(There are documentaries for food.” (Translated into English)
As soon as the video surfaced online, his fans headed to the comment section of the post, lauding his humility.
While one fan gushed over the star, “He is so humble. so sweet man,” another said, “Great guy very down to earth.”
