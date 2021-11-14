'Our turn next' says Travis Barker as he heads to attend wedding with Kourtney Kardashian

American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian may get married sooner than fans expected!

The couple that makes fans blush over their PDA-filled chemistry, turned to their Instagram handles to share an adorable series of photos from a friend's wedding.

"Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip," wrote the 43-year-old Poosh founder in a cut-out sleek black gown. Pairing with his lady love, the Bling-182 drummer also donned a black tuxedo.

"Our turn next," commented Barker on the loved-up photos.

The Kardashian sisters including Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner united for a family friend's wedding over the weekend. The newly engaged couple- Kourtney and Travis- also joined the family.

