Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone take mini-vacation to celebrate wedding anniversary

Bollywood lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer SIngh have jetted off to an undisclosed destination to mark their 3rd wedding anniversary.
The duo that tied the knot in 2018, has reportedly put a hold to their work commitments to spend the special day together.
"Despite their jam-packed shoot schedules, Deepika and Ranveer made it a point to take some time off and unwind together on their third marriage Anniversary," says source close to the couple.
The power couple got married to each other on November 14 in Lake Como, Italy. Both Deepika and Ranveer were joined by close friends and family upon the auspicious occasion.
Daughtry has postponed concert dates after the sudden death of his 25-year-old daughter Hannah
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are parents to 10-year-old Aaradhya
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are expected to tie the knot in November
'I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving,' says Anushka Sharma
Gal Gadot’s fans gave hilarious reaction to a BTS photograph from the film 'Wonder Woman 1984'
Jonathan Majors is making waves with his 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut as he fronted a hilarious evening