Anushka Sharma reveals Vamika is her mini-me: 'I find her extremely determined'

Indian actor Anushka Sharma is touching upon one similarities between her and daughter Vamika.

Speaking to Grazia for their November edition, Anushka revealed that her tot is determined and consistent in whatever she does. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star welcomed daughter in January 2021 with husband Virat Kohli.

“I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too,” she said.

Anushka continued,“My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody."

Anushka, who recently accompanied Kohli to Dubai for T20 World Cup landed in India on Saturday.