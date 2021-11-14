Royals have grounds for legal action against Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

The royal fold has been informed by legal experts that they have grounds to take legal action against Netflix over their portrayal in the series, The Crown.
As per The Sun, friends of the royals sought legal advice from the lawyers of Queen Elizabeth, and they were told that the Firm can very well sue the streaming giant.
“Friends of the Royal Family sought legal advice. The advice they received would also apply to the Royal Family,” said a source to The Sun.
“Although this is not direct legal advice given to the Queen and her family — they have been made aware of this advice,” they added.
The upcoming new season of the explosive regal show is currently being filmed across the UK and will be ready for release next year in November.
An insider had earlier told the tabloid: “This series will be the most controversial ever. It deals with events that are still incredibly raw for many.”
'And just like that, all of my wishes came true,' says Taylor Lautner
'I couldn't be more happy for you today,' shares Lady Gaga
Prince Harry found Princess Diana’s psychic to ask her about her life and tragic demise
Duchess Camilla ‘raging’ as a result of the ‘frustrating and false myths’ about Prince Charles
Experts unveil truths into Prince William and Duchess Camilla’s fights over the ‘hurt she caused’
Samantha Markle is planning to sue Meghan Markle for ‘infringing on privacy’ and defamation