Royals have grounds for legal action against Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

The royal fold has been informed by legal experts that they have grounds to take legal action against Netflix over their portrayal in the series, The Crown.



As per The Sun, friends of the royals sought legal advice from the lawyers of Queen Elizabeth, and they were told that the Firm can very well sue the streaming giant.

“Friends of the Royal Family sought legal advice. The advice they received would also apply to the Royal Family,” said a source to The Sun.

“Although this is not direct legal advice given to the Queen and her family — they have been made aware of this advice,” they added.

The upcoming new season of the explosive regal show is currently being filmed across the UK and will be ready for release next year in November.

An insider had earlier told the tabloid: “This series will be the most controversial ever. It deals with events that are still incredibly raw for many.”