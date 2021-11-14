Prince William ‘blamed’ Duchess Camilla for all ‘the hurt she caused’: report

File Footage

Experts reveal there was a point where Prince William would ‘blame’ Duchess Camilla for all the ‘hurt she caused’ the royal family.

Royal author Katie Nicholl made this revelation in her 2010 book titled Harry and William.

There she revealed Prince William would get into “terrible fights” with Duchess Camilla’s stepsister Laura Parker Bowles over the “hurt she caused”.

There Ms Nicholl explained, “William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes.”

She also admitted that a family friend once said, “William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother, which would send Laura into a rage.”

But “Laura was not having any of it. She would take a hard line and fire back at William ‘your father has ruined my life.’