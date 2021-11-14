Will Smith reveals how daughter Willow ‘totally transformed’ his parenting tips

Will Smith recently wore his heart on his sleeve and shed some light on the way in which his daughter Willow completely changed his parenting style.

He revealed it all while speaking during the Will Smith: An Evening of Stories with Friends.

There he started off by admitting that he once believed “'I am parenting the [expletive] out of these kids’. I felt like I was doing really, really well."

But the moment Willow showed up with at the breakfast table with a shaved head, "I'm looking and I'm like, 'Got it. I got it, baby. I'm sorry. I apologize. You can stop'."

"It was terrifying. I felt like I had been texting looking at my phone and stepped out into the street in front of a bus and Willow snatched me back. As strange as it sounds, in that moment I discovered feelings. "

"Because of my childhood, because of the way I was raised ... I didn't care about how I felt so I damn sure didn't care about how somebody else felt. My feelings didn't matter in my childhood home. "

"You did what you were told to do. I had to really think about the question she was asking me. The question she was really asking was 'Daddy, does it matter to you how I feel?'"

Before concluding he also went on to say, "It was so explosive in my mind. That was like a deep, existential question. My parenting style changed in that moment."