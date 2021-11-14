Adele sheds light on the origins of ‘Hold On’: It was my process’

Singer and songwriter Adele recently sat down for a chat and shed some light on the origins of her single Hold On.

The entire conversation arose during the singer’s interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS Mornings.

It all began once Oprah asked, "Sounds like you were in the dark, dark, dark hours there. What was going on there?”

“What was happening? How did you keep the faith when you were at your lowest point? What were you holding on to?"

In response to that, Adele started off by saying, "My friends always would say, 'Hold on' when I would feel like … the lyrics in the verse. But it was just exhausting trying to keep going with it.”

"It's a process. You know, the process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent. The process of not seeing your child every single day wasn't really a plan that I had when I became a mum. The process of arriving for yourself every day, turning up for yourself every single day and still running a home, running a business."

"So many people know what I'm talking about and I feel like that as well. I juggle those things as well. And I just felt like not doing it anymore. And also trying to ... move forward, but like with intention. Not just trying to get out of it for no reason. My feet hurt walking through all of that concrete."