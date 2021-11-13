Meghan's father upset Harry did not ask his permission before royal wedding

The retired lighting director said that Harry should have asked for Meghan's hand from him

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, is apparently miffed at Prince Harry for not asking for his permission to marry her.



The retired lighting director while talking to Good Morning Britain said that Harry should have asked for Meghan's hand.

“I’m very disappointed that Harry, wanting to marry my daughter, wouldn’t have had the good sense to come down here and ask for her hand.

"Someone who is royalty I would think would want to go by the book and do things properly but apparently it didn’t matter to him so that was a disappointment as well," he added.

Thomas said he wanted to play a role in the lives of Meghan and Harry and his two grandchildren.

“I certainly always want my family especially now the older I get the more I need my family," he said.

Thomas has had a rocky relationship with her daughter ever since he staged a photo shoot for press before she got married to Harry in 2018.