Queen Elizabeth is ‘taking the high road’ over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s title rift

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly considering taking the high road on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s title drama.



This revelation has been made by Jeremy Vine panellist Ayesha Hazarika. There she claimed, "In terms of them losing their title, that is not really something for Piers Morgan, it should be down to the Queen."

"I think the Queen out of everybody - and I do include Megan and Harry - has taken the most common sense, humane attitude to all of this.”

"She's the person that sort of got that deal through. Remember, they have lost a title already. They're not Her Royal Highness or His Royal Highness anymore. She was never a Princess in her own right.”

"Whether or not you strip the whole, you know, Duchess and Duke of Sussex thing, I think that's very much for her. Personally, I think she will take the view that this admission is going to do their reputation a big hit."

Ms Hazarika then asked: "Will she and the Palace just look extra vindictive, like Piers Morgan, to just literally just go in for the final kill. I don't think she is that kind of person."

“My strong advice to everyone involved in all of this and I have strongly defended Meghan Markle and Harry, I met Prince Harry and we discussed all of this in person."

"He did an event in Edinburgh. My strong advice to everyone involved. I think the Queen would very much think this. We've got to have a ceasefire on this now. It's been going on for such a long time."