Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for making social media U-turn: report

Experts recently called out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking U-turn regarding social media usage.
Daily editor at the Daily Mail, Richard Eden made this claim during his appearance at the RE:WIRED summit.
There he was quoted saying,"As always with Harry and Meghan they sort of say things which leave you very confused afterwards.”
"I mean, they used to be such keen fans of social media, Meghan sort of made her name through her lifestyle blog and regular Instagram posts of bananas and hints about her relationship with Harry.”
"And then when they had Sussex Royal they were always posting on Instagram and Twitter but since the Queen banned them from using the royal title and they had to stop using that they became much less keen."
