Meghan Markle creating ‘half royal-celebrity’ brand after US lobbying: report

Experts shed some light on the new ‘half royal-celebrity’ brand Meghan Markle seems to be cultivating ever since her US lobbying went sideways.



This claim’s been made by royal expert Angela Mollard and during her interview with the Australian program Sunrise she was quoted saying, "I think she is just on the edge of it not being okay.”

"But as said America is one of only six countries in the world that doesn't have paid parental leave and it's very backward of a nation of that size to not have that provision."

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich, however, does not agree. He told Newsnation, "On the American side of things, we didn't elect Meghan Markle.”

"She's not elected. The democrat has said there are going to be more phone calls than just those two. She said I gave out more numbers of senators, there may be more phone calls.”

"She added that Meghan Markle is going to be in a group of people working on how long this paid family leave should be. We didn't elect her. Who wants her to be in that position? That's an issue for Americans to decide."