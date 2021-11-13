Kanye West bashes Kim Kardashian’s haters: ‘They don’t want her to be a lawyer’

Kanye West recently stepped forward with a scathing call-out against all the haters who don’t want Kim Kardashian passing the bar exam and becoming a lawyer.

He made this revelation during an interview with N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast.

There he was quoted saying, "I feel like there are people who might not want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer, because you know what happens when Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer?”



“That shirt gets a little bit higher,” he also went on to say.

“It's 14-year-old girls, 17-year-old girls that are posing a little bit they want to become a lawyer. She affects people in that way, and there's people who don't want her to affect women in that way. They want her to affect them in that other way.”

Kanye also went on to fawn over Kim and added, "My wife was in a session with the lawyer that was training her, and the lawyer started making bad suggestions, and I was like, 'Man, this dude is an idiot.' They've got an idiot teaching my wife. She gon' fail the bar a third time.”

"They can put a lawyer who gives you all the right things and just enough wrong things that you just missed your test by this much. You'll get 'em next time."