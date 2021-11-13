Alec Baldwin charged with legal trouble for shooting of ‘Rust’ cinematographer

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has come under legal trouble in light of his hand in the killing of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The lawsuit has been filed by Rust’s chief electrician Serge Svetnoy and according to the documents obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, he filed the suit citing the defendants’ negligence as a reason for ‘severe emotional distress.

He also states that it was him that worked to keep Hutchins conscious during her final hours.

In light of this, he believes Rust “owed a duty to the Plaintiff and other crew members and actors on the Rust set to handle the Colt Revolver provided to him by defendant Halls with reasonable care and diligence for the safety of Rust cast and crew.”

“This duty called for Defendant Baldwin to double-check the Colt Revolver with Halls upon being handled to ensure that it did not contain live ammunition.”

“This duty further called for him [Baldwin] to handle the Colt Revolver as if it was loaded and to refrain from pointing it at anyone.”

The document also blamed the entire shooting incident on the producers, and alleged that they “attempted to save money by hiring an insufficient number of crew members to safely handle the props and firearms,