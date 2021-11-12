Hana Cross puts on a leggy display to tease her rumoured boyfriend Scott Disick

Brooklyn Beckham's ex-girlfriend Hana Cross apparently does not mind to be linked with Scott Disick after her dinner date with him as she put on a stylish display to attract his response.



The 23-year-old model, who is actually Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend, looked stunning in a skintight sleeveless dark denim crop top, featuring a halterneck and corset bodice.

Hana, who has been in news since she appeared with playboy Scott Disick on a dinner date, styled the shirt with a matching mid-rise denim mini skirt that was short enough to showcase her long legs.

She accessorized denim outfit with a pair of black leather boots and a rainbow-striped purse. Her brown hair elevated her look as she kept them down in natural waves while parted in the middle.



Scott Disick and Hana made their first public appearance during a dinner date at Nobu Malibu on November 8, setting tongues wagging.