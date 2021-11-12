What Blake Lively has to do with Ryan Reyonlds' decision to take a break

Ryan Reynolds is reportedly ready to be a hands on father.

Speaking on Fatherly the actor shared his recent plans to take a break from making movies until the summer next year.

"You can't say you're doing that without recognizing the obscene privilege it is to be able to do that," he said.

He added that part of his decision to step back had to do with his wife Blake Lively so that she can focus of her career as he takes care of their three daughters James, Inez and Betty.

"Part of it is to allow Blake to do some of the things that she wants to do and get to play in her own sandbox. And the other part is purely selfish. It's just that I don't want to miss this time," continues Reynolds.

"You don't get this time back. And my kids are in school now, so they can't travel with me to location. I have to be there. So it's important and I'm super lucky I get to do it."