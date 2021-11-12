 
Meghan Markle makes big statement on royal family's political philosophy

Meghan sheds light on Prince Harry's family's political stance

By Web Desk
November 12, 2021
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, during her appearance on a US TV, admitted 'my husband's family do not get involved in politics' but claimed she is "passionate" about it.

The Duchess of Sussex, who quitted royal job to live a life of her style last year, apparently rejected the Queen's political philosophy. 

To a question about her phone calls on US Senators private numbers to seek support for paid parental leave and a climate policy,  Meghan responded as saying: "This issue is not red or blue, people need support when they have a child. I don’t see this as a political issue, I know certainly my husband's family do not get involved in politics but I am passionate." She was speaking at the New York Times' Dealbook panel.

Archie and Lili's  mom Meghan defended her decision and put a light on her husband Prince Harry's family who keeps a neutral stand on political affairs.