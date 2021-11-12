Meghan Markle makes big statement on royal family's political philosophy

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, during her appearance on a US TV, admitted 'my husband's family do not get involved in politics' but claimed she is "passionate" about it.
The Duchess of Sussex, who quitted royal job to live a life of her style last year, apparently rejected the Queen's political philosophy.
To a question about her phone calls on US Senators private numbers to seek support for paid parental leave and a climate policy, Meghan responded as saying: "This issue is not red or blue, people need support when they have a child. I don’t see this as a political issue, I know certainly my husband's family do not get involved in politics but I am passionate." She was speaking at the New York Times' Dealbook panel.
Archie and Lili's mom Meghan defended her decision and put a light on her husband Prince Harry's family who keeps a neutral stand on political affairs.
