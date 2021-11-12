Lady Gaga opens up about choice to work on House of Gucci

Lady Gaga has said that she never chooses to do film projects that she does not have heart set upon.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the A Star is Born actress shared that she did not succumb to the pressure when it came to choosing to work on her next film House of Gucci.

"I didn't feel the pressure at all. I only work on things I believe in," she said when speaking of her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the film.

"I read the script and thought it really fascinating and interesting and then I met Ridley Scott and I was so excited to work with [co-star] Adam [Driver]."