Shahid Kapoor embarks on Ali Abbas’ action-packed film shooting, “Here we go”

Shahid Kapoor dropped a glimpse into his new project, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, on Twitter.

The Bollywood star uploaded a photo in which he can be seen talking with the movie’s director as they stand against a beautiful background, probably abroad.

The Padmaavat star hinted at the film, enriched with some impressive action scenes as he wrote, “Blood, crime, and lots of action.”

The 40-year-old actor appeared to be excited about the new project. “Here we go… Ali Abbas Zafar… Better get your game face on,” the captioned added.

The Tiger Zinda Hai director also poste the click on his account as he wrote, “Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor.”

The fans are already hyped up for the action-packed thriller as Zafar added, "Are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs?"

The Kabir Singh actor has recently wrapped up shooting of a prime video which hasn’t been titled yet.