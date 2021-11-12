Vicky Kaushal describes his 'ideal partner' in between wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif

Indian actor Vicky Kaushal is touching upom the qualities he wants in his future life partner.
The Sardar Uddham star, who has discreetly been dating Katrina Kaif since 2019, says that he want to be with someone who feels like home.
“Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding, where you love each other for your plusses and minuses both, and we make each other a better version of each other,” Vicky told Bear Grylls.
Touching upon his marriage plans, Vicky admitted that he plans to get married sometime in the future.
“I would love to, at some point," said Vicky. His statement comes after rumors of the actor getting married to Kaif in December are making rounds in the industry.
The 'Friends' alum congratulated her friend in the most adorable of ways
Khloe Kardashian said, “The most beautiful people we know are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known...
Dishing out details about the event earlier, Hilton said her nuptials are going to be unforgettable
'Antim: The Final Truth' stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles
Nine people have died since the concert on Friday, in which Scott played the leading role
The Swedish pop-group dethroned Sheeran from the top of the UK Album Chart dated November 12