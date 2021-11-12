Juhi Chawla wishes Aryan Khan on birthday, pledges 500 trees in his name

Bollywood veteran actress Juhi Chawla took to her social media handle to wish Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on his 24th birthday.

On Friday, the Darr famed actress took to her Twitter handle and shared a sweet birthday post for Aryan, along with a lovely throwback picture from his childhood days.

In the picture, a young Aryan, wearing a blue T-shirt under a jacket, is seen posing for the camera with sister Suhana Khan, Juhi's kids Jahnavi, Arjun and others. Along with the photo, she wrote in the caption, ‘Happy Birthday Aryan ! Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed , protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you.”

The actress also mentioned that she has pledged 500 tress in Aryan’s name on his birthday. “trees pledged in your name . Jay, Juhi , Jahnavi , Arjun and all ours,’ she added.

Earlier, Juhi had signed a Rs 1 lakh bond in Mumbai’s sessions court as a surety for Aryan’s release in the cruise drug case. Talking to the media, Juhi had said she is happy that Aryan will finally walk free after spending three weeks in jail.

Earlier in the day, Aryan visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for his weekly appearance as per the order of the Bombay High Court (BHC). The star son was arrested by NCB on October 3 after they raided a luxury cruise in Mumbai.