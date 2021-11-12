Salman Khan turns horse for kids on Children's Day: Watch Video

Salman Khan turns horse for kids on Children's Day

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is marking Children's Day with on Ranveer Singh's show The Big Picture.

Salman, who arrived with brother-in-law and Antim: The Final Truth co-star Ayush Sharma on Singh's game show, enjoyed a surprise performance by young kids on his songs.

The group danced to songs including Hud Hud Dabangg and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

Impressed by the children's performance, Salman invited a young girl on stage to give her a ride around the set on his back. Ranveer and Aayush later followed Salman and did the same.

Take a look:



