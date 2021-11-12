Salman Khan turns horse for kids on Children's Day: Watch Video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is marking Children's Day with on Ranveer Singh's show The Big Picture.
Salman, who arrived with brother-in-law and Antim: The Final Truth co-star Ayush Sharma on Singh's game show, enjoyed a surprise performance by young kids on his songs.
The group danced to songs including Hud Hud Dabangg and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.
Impressed by the children's performance, Salman invited a young girl on stage to give her a ride around the set on his back. Ranveer and Aayush later followed Salman and did the same.
Take a look:
