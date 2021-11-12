Shah Rukh Khan lends longtime bodyguard to Aryan Khan amid frequent NCB visits

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to get back to work.

The actor, who put a hold to professional commitments amid son Aryan's drug scandal and arrest, is bracing himself up to resume all shoot schedules.

However, before he leaves, the 56-year-old is ensuring his son is taken care of. As per reports, the star kid is still trying to recover from his traumatic detention and stays inside his room most of the times.

To make sure that Aryan does not face any hindrances in his weekly NCB visits, Shah Rukh is leaving behind his bodyguard of many years, Ravi Singh.

“Aryan is not someone to get very comfortable in a new person’s company but he has known Ravi Singh for years now and shares a good rapport with him. He is supposed to visit the NCB office every Friday and with the new team investigating the case, there may be the frequent summons and in such a case, Shah Rukh feels it is best to have someone known and trusted along with Aryan. So that he can be at peace when he is away from home for shoots,” said a source close to the family.