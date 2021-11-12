Cardi B gives interesting reaction to Halle Berry’s soft skin, find out

Cardi B recently reflected on her meeting with Halle Berry stating that she wanted to bite her neck.

The WAP hit-maker knows how to amaze her fans and this time she did it with her surprising compliment for the Catwoman actor's flawless skin.

The rapper whose music is featured in the actor’s upcoming directorial Bruised opened up on Twitter to gush over her fangirl moment .

Cardi B re-shared a click of two gorgeous ladies, indulging in conversation as she wrote, “Sooo guys I can’t believe I met Halle Berry…"

"and let me tell you this tea, her skin is so soft...I wanted to bite her shoulder," the American rapper added.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old actor captioned the video, "I'm still crying at this."

A few days ago, the Bodak Yellow showed a similar reaction while meeting the Twilight heartthrob, Robert Pattinson.

She captioned the video, “Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen!"