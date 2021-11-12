Salman Khan drops new song ‘Chingari’ from ‘Antim’

The makers of Antim: The Final Truth has released its new item song Chingari, featuring Waluscha D'Souza.
Salman Khan, who essays the role of a protagonist in Antim, turned to Instagram and shared the first look of the song.
He shared the song with caption “#Chingari Song Out Now!”.
‘Chingari’ has a modern beat but derives its roots from the traditional Indian dance 'Lavani', a Marathi folk dance.
Antim – The Final Truth stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles.
The film will be released in cinemas on November 26.
Before Chingari, Vignaharta, Bhai Ka Birthday and romantic track Hone Laga from Antim have also won the hearts of the fans.
