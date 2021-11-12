Aryan Khan to have quiet birthday celebration this year amid drugs case

Aryan Khan who has turned 24 today will not hold a fancy birthday bash amid his drugs case, reported India Today.

The news outlet quoted its source, revealing that Aryan is staying out of public attention since his bail on October 30.

“He (Aryan) has been given all the privacy and space he needs... His family has always made his birthday special,” the source told the outlet.

The insider close to Khan family told the publication that Shah Rukh Khan used to send the birthday boy on holidays on the occasion.

“(SRK) bought him his favourite gadgets and his university friends have thrown him surprise birthday parties. But all this won’t happen this year as the family will have small celebration within the four walls of Mannat,” source told the outlet.

Giving a little more details about Aryan’s celebration this year, the insider stated, “His friends from the US and UK have reached out to him since his release and they face time each other regularly.”

“They are most likely to join the celebration over FaceTime,” quoted the news publication.