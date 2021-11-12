Queen to make first public appearance on Remembrance Day post hospitalisation

She will miss other three events on advice from doctors, confirmed Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth is all set to mark her first public appearance on Remembrance Day, after she was hospitalised owing to health complications last month.



The monarch, who spent one night at the hospital, will attend the event this weekend at the Cenotaph. However, she will miss other three events on advice from doctors.

As revealed by Buckingham Palace, the Queen will miss Tuesday’s General Synod service and opening session.

It was previously confirmed that she won’t attend the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

A Royal communications briefing read: "The Queen will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday, November 14.

"As in previous years, he rmajesty will view the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.

"Mindful of her doctors’ recent advice, the Queen has decided not to attend the General Synod Service and opening session on Tuesday, November 16. The Earl of Wessex will attend as planned."

Earlier, the 95-year-old monarch cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice.

She has since then been staying at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, before returning to Windsor Castle this week.