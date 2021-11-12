Suhana Khan showers love on brother Aryan Khan on 24th birthday

Aryan Khan may be facing challenging times but her sister Suhana Khan took the charge to pamper her brother as he turned a year older on November 12.



Aryan’s involvement in drugs-on-cruise case has replaced big birthday bash with a quieter celebration in Mannat – Shah Rukh Khan’s residence in Mumbai.

However, his sister opened up to make her brother’s birthday a little special.

Taking on Instagram, the star kids’ cousin, Alia Chhiba posted a throwback picture of the birthday boy.

Suhana and Alia are cute little munchkins in the photo as they ride on a stroller while Aryan and his cousin Arjun Chhiba are standing beside the girls.

As soon as the adorable photo was posted on IG story, Suhana couldn’t hold back as she shared the snap on her account as well and added a heart emoticon on the memory.

Alia wrote on the photograph, “Happy Birthday to the two most loving and inspiring people”

Meanwhile, Arjun also posted an old pic of himself, sitting beside Aryan who is holding a guitar.

Arjun captioned the photo, “Strongest people I know.”



