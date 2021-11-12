‘Govinda Mera Naam:’ Amid wedding rumours with Katrina, Vicky Kaushal announces new film

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has been grabbing headlines off late for his rumoured wedding with actress Katrina Kaif. Amid this, the Raazi actor, leaving his fans in surprise, has announced a new film, Govinda Mera Naam co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Padma Shri award recipient Karan Johar has announced the title of the upcoming comedy-masala entertainer film. "Meet Govinda Waghmare! Heart of gold and dance moves are bold! Presenting #GovindaNaamMera, where there will be unlimited laughter, confusion and chaos! In cinemas on 10th June, 2022. @apoorvamehta18 @AndhareAjit @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar @advani_kiara #ShashankKhaitan," the filmmaker wrote.

This time around, Vicky’s fans will see him as a fun character. In the poster, the URI: The Surgical Strike actor can be seen in an orange vest, checkered shirt, jeans and a bandana wrapped around his forehead.

On the other hand, introducing her character, the Kabir Singh actress tweeted "Aur yeh hoon main! The exact tadka this story needs, I’m coming to spice things up! Join the chaos in the year’s biggest entertainer - #GovindaNaamMera in cinemas 10th June, 2022. @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @AndhareAjit @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar #ShashankKhaitan."

Introducing herself as Mrs. Waghmare 'Govinda ki hotty wife,' the Dum Laga Ke Haishaa popular star wrote, "Call me Mrs. Waghmare! Get ready for the entertainer of the year, #GovindaNaamMera releasing in cinemas on 10th June, 2022." Adding to this, she said "There’s a lot more to our marriage, find out in #GovindaNaamMera."

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film, produced under Dharma Productions banner, is slated to hit the big screen on June 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, it is said that the Manmarziyaan actor will be tying the knot with Katrina at the Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan. On the work front, he has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.