Taylor Swift's newly dropped songs from album 'Red' aim at ex-Jake Gyllenhaal? 

American singer Taylor Swift's new version of 2012 album Red takes a dig at ex Jake Gyllenhaal, as per The Sun.
Amongst the previously six unreleased song, that Taylor has now included in the new version, one is for Jake.
The speculation comes after a lot of the Blank Space singer's song from the original version were thought to be after the actor.
As per The Sun the songstress's I Bet You Think About Me talks about her breakup with Jake.
Her lyrics accuse the unmentioned lover of having 'laughed at my dreams' and 'rolled your eyes at my jokes.'
Taylor will drop the new version of Red on Friday.
Katie Price said, “I’m asking you both kindly to leave me alone now and stop making money from my name and using...
'She managed to perfect her mannerisms,' said Diana's bodyguard, Ken Wharfe
'Najaa' has received over 60 million views on YouTube.
Meghan penned the five-page letter to Markle following a collapse in their relationship in the run-up to her wedding,...
Global audio book sales are expected to reach $4.8 billion in 2021 and double to $9.3 billion by 2026, according to...
'Hawkeye' is set in the aftermath of 'Avengers: Endgame'