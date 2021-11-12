Travis Scott to bear ‘millions of dollars’ damage in Astroworld lawsuits?

Travis Scott may end up facing ‘hundreds of millions’ of dollars lawsuit damage amid the Astroworld music festival tragedy, reported Hollywood Life.

The Goosebumps rapper landed in hot waters when a crowd surge during his concert killed nine people, following lawsuits from the victims’ families and other survivors, accusing the star for promoting violence in concert.

However, the lawsuit blow appears to be getting stronger as a Texas-based attorney told the outlet, "Overall, settlements or verdicts will be in the 100s of millions of dollars."

“It may be 'years' before a settlement is reached and victims are compensated,” he added.

The attorney also told the publication that the there are many factors that can influence the case.

“For Travis Scott, we don’t know what kind of contractual pull he had over the performance. It is possible that he had a contract that said he is the only one who can stop the show,” the attorney explained.

“Perhaps the contract that he signed said that only the security could stop the show, or the contract could have stated that the promoter was the only one who could stop the show,” the outlet quoted.

Meanwhile, Drake and LiveNation an NRG Park have also been named in the cases.