Olympian Suni Lee says she was targeted in a racist attack

Sunisa ‘Suni’ Lee claims she was pepper-sprayed in a racially charged attack in Los Angeles

Olympic gold medalist Sunisa ‘Suni’ Lee has claimed that she was recently made a victim of a racially charged attack in Los Angeles.

Talking to PopSugar about how her life has changed after making history as the first Hmong American gymnast in Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, Lee recalled a traumatizing incident that reportedly occurred earlier this month.

She claimed that she and her friends, all of Asian descent, were pepper-sprayed while they waited for an Uber after a night out.

She said the group of abusers also hurled racist slurs at them, telling them to “go back where they came from.”

“I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off,” Lee said.

“I didn’t do anything to them, and having the reputation, it’s so hard because I didn’t want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen.”

Lee, a Minnesota native, is currently based in LA and competing on the reality show Dancing With the Stars.