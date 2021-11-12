Zayn Malik returns to Instagram after splitting with Gigi Hadid amid Yolanda drama

Popular British singer Zayn Malik has returned to the Instagram for the first time since his break-up with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, following an alleged physical altercation with her mom, Yolanda Hadid.

On Thursday, the former One Direction singer took to the photo-video-sharing app and surprised fans with a picture of himself posing for an ad for his new collaboration with sunglasses brand Arnette.

The 28-year-old singer posted a sultry photo and captioned it, “DROPHEAD. @arnette #zaynxarnette #ad.”

In the shared snap, the Story of My Life crooner can be seen sitting with his arms crossed while wearing sunglasses and a black turtleneck.

Zayn's last Instagram post on October 24 was a selfie. Four days later, the Pillowtalk singer addressed the altercation with his former partner's mom Yolanda in a lengthy Twitter statement.

The alleged incident happened after the former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came to visit her granddaughter Khai "without calling beforehand or even knocking at the door."

According to reports, the 28-year-old singer "shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."

In a counter statement to Entertainment Tonight, Zayn said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda." He claimed that the situation “was and still should be a private matter” in order to protect Khai, who he welcomed with Gigi, 26, in September 2020.