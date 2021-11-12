Sarah Jessica Parker reprises ‘Hocus Pocus’ role, see first look

Parker was spotted filming the sequel in Newport, Rhode Island recently

Fresh off the sets of the Sex and the City reboot, Sarah Jessica Parker has stepped foot on another sequel set, this time reprising her role as Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2!

Parker was spotted filming the sequel in Newport, Rhode Island recently, treating fans of the 1993 classic to a first look at her character, reported People.

The 56-year-old was seen in a multi-coloured witch costume, complete with a flowing cape and long blonde hair, reminiscent of her look in the first film.

Photo: People

Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy will also be reprising their roles as the two older Sanderson sisters alongside Parker in the upcoming film, Disney revealed earlier this month.

Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen also have starring roles in the sequel.

Hocus Pocus 2 is slated to premiere on Disney+ in Fall 2022.