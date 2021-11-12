Meghan Markle’s apology ‘changes the entire outlook’ on her privacy stance

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s apology regarding the Finding Freedom fiasco has ‘changed outlooks’ on her claims regarding privacy.

Camilla Tominey got candid about it all while speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC.

There she was quoted saying, “Well, it certainly does change the outlook of this appeal in the sense that previously when there was the first hearing, there was a sense that Jason Knauf had been asked to give evidence.”

“He said he would provide something neutral into both sides and that it wouldn't necessarily support this view that he had helped to co-author the letter. The evidence he's now submitted in this witness statement contains emails written by Harry and Meghan.”

She was also quoted saying, “So that in itself is quite a strong indication of what their feelings were at the time.”

“And as you've already specified, they relate to whether they cooperated with the authors of this biography, but also as to what Megan's intention was when she wrote that very heartfelt letter, handwritten to her father Thomas Markle in the first instance.”